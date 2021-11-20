LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Marco Siderman threw for two touchdowns and Kamryn Molton returned an interception 45 yards for a score as Holy Cross rolled past Bucknell, 45-6 on Saturday to sweep its Patriot League schedule.

The Crusaders (9-2) claimed their third straight Patriot League title and advance to the FCS playoffs.

Matthew Sluka got the Crusaders on the board with 6:16 left in the first quarter on a four-yard toss to Tenio Ayeni and Peter Oliver made it 14-0, punching in from the 1 on the final play of the first quarter.

Siderman threw both of his touchdowns to Justin Shorter, the first a 36-yard connection to make it 20-0. Molton picked off an Ethan Grady pass with 3:30 left to go in the second quarter and Derek Ng added a 36-yard field goal before intermission.

Jonathan Abrams carried 10 times for 80 yards to lead a Holy Cross ground game that rolled to 301 yards.

Nick Semptimphelter threw for Bucknell’s lone touchdown, hitting Mason Muir with a 23-yard pass with 2:09 left in the third quarter.

The Bison (1-10, 0-5) were held to just 87 yards of offense.

