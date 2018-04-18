Hundreds of children attend Little League Opening Day at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hundreds of young baseball players were special guests at Fenway Park Wednesday for Little League Opening Day.

More than 900 children were at Fenway Park for entertainment and a chance to have some fun as the Little League season starts.

The Red Sox provided free food and children were able to get their pictures in the team’s dugout. There was also a booth where Little Leaguers could clock their pitching speed.

