BOSTON (WHDH) - “I never imagined coming to Boston that one day I’m gonna have my jersey retired and hanging in the rafters,” former Bruin Zdeno Chara said. “It’s such a privilege.”

Zdeno Chara is humbled to have his number 33 raised to the Garden rafters next January. A fitting honor that never crossed the former Burins captain’s mind during his playing days.

“That’s not what you’re playing for, you’re playing to win,” Chara said. “Playing to get championships. But, the focus is strictly on winning and championships. you are not really focusing on yourself and being identified in that way.”

Chara served as the Bruins captain for all 14 of his seasons donning the spoked B, a remarkable run highlighted by the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup title in 2011.

“I just took a huge amount of pride to wear that jersey, to represent that logo, to feel the support from the city,” Chara said. “From the fans and the players, the teammates that we had here… I’m so grateful for that.”

Chara led the Bruins to three Stanley Cup final appearances, the last came in 2019, when he turned in one of his signature moments. He took the ice at the Garden for game five against the St. Louis Blues with a broken jaw.

“With so many different recognitions coming lately, it’s been kind of overwhelming, but, you know, they’re happy,” Chara said. “I’m sure it’s gonna be a little bit more real to them when we’re gonna be probably on the ice and the number will go up.”

