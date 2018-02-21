JD Martinez’s sister shares throwback picture of them at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) — JD Martinez’s sister shared a picture on Instagram of the two of them at Fenway Park 12 years ago.

Dr. Mayra Bazavilvazo took her brother to Fenway Park for a game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees back in 2006. She was a dental student at Boston University at the time and got the ticketes from Mike Lowell, whose brother was one of her classmates.

“He was in awe of the entire thing, just that nostalgic feeling of being there and taking it all in,” said Bazavilvazo.

Months before his trip to Fenway, Martinez had been selected in the 36th round of the MLB Draft. He opted not to sign, instead going to college in his home state of Florida. He was drafted again three years later and made his major league debut in 2011. He played his first game at Fenway as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

After her brother signed with the Red Sox, Bazavilvazo said she knew she had to find the old pictures of them at Fenway together.

