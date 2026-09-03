BOSTON (AP) — Jhonny Pereda had a two-run single as part of the second of Seattle’s two four-run innings on the day, and the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Wednesday.

Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor, Dominic Canzone and Randy Arozarena added RBIs for Seattle. The Mariners racked up 25 runs and 37 hits over the three-game series, winning the final two as they try to keep their long-shot AL wild-card hopes alive.

Roman Anthony hit his first home run since his return from a 101-game absence with a sprained right wrist for Boston, which has lost four of five as it clings to the league’s second wild-card spot.

Cooper Criswell (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the win. Seattle starter Bryce Miller lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run off seven hits and striking out three.

Boston’s Patrick Sandoval (1-4) lasted four innings, plus one batter, yielding three runs off five hits.

The Mariners jumped in front 4-0 in the third inning. A wild pitch by Sandoval provided the first run. With two outs, Seattle added to it, getting RBI singles by Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor.

Jarren Duran’s relay throw on Naylor’s RBI sailed over third baseman Caleb Durbin’s head, allowing Rodríguez to score.

Up next

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (11-8, 3.42 ERA) takes the mound as Seattle returns home Thursday night to open a four-game series against the Athletics.

Red Sox: LHP Ranger Suarez (9-6 3.27) gets the nod for the start of Boston’s four-game series Thursday night at Baltimore.

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