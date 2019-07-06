Kemba Walker sign-and-trade to Celtics complete

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Hornets have officially announced they have acquired Terry Rozier and a protected 2020 second-round draft pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for three-time All-Star Kemba Walker and a 2020 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade agreement.

General manager Mitch Kupchak thanked Walker, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, for his eight seasons with the team calling him a true competitor in a release.

Kupchak says he’s excited to see what Rozier can do, saying, “he is an up-and-coming player who has shown continued improvement in his four NBA seasons, and we believe he can take that next step as a starting point guard in this league. We’re glad to have him join our team.

