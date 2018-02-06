Malcolm Butler refutes reports he was benched in Super Bowl for violating team rules

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has released a statement after a controversial benching during his team’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Butler played just one snap during the game on special teams. He did not see the field for any defensive plays, and the team appeared to suffer, as Eagles QB Nick Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

Butler thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots coaches for “giving me an opportunity to play for one of the most successful organizations in sports.”

“I also thank my teammates, as we have won a lot of games together, and all I know is winning!” he said.

Butler went on to say that during Super Bowl week, “I never attended any concert, missed curfew, or participated any of the ridiculous activities being reported.” Butler says he visited with his family every night.

“Although I wish I could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity,” he said.

Butler also apologized for language he used immediately after the game.

“I can’t wait for the 2018 season to get here. I will be ready!” he wrote.

Quarterback Tom Brady liked Butler’s post and said “Love you Malcolm. You are an incredible player, teammate and friend. Always!!!!!!”

NEW: Tom Brady comments on Malcolm Butler's Instagram post regarding him being benched during the #SuperBowl #7News pic.twitter.com/RrOSqHBcoY — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) February 6, 2018

You can read Butler’s full statement here:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)