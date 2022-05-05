BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics guard Marcus Smart told reporters Thursday that there is a “strong likelihood” that he suits up for the Celtics’ Game 3 bout against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year was forced to sit out the Celtics’ 109-86 Game 2 victory on Tuesday after sustaining a quad injury in Game 1.

“I was very antsy that whole day. Couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t even take a nap,” Smart said in a press conference. “My guys know, and anyone that knows me understands that if I’m going to miss a game, especially a playoff game, something’s really got to be wrong with me.”

The eight-year veteran started 71 games for Boston this year, averaging 12.1 points per game and a career-high 5.9 assists. All while his play on the opposite end of the court awarded him the NBA’s most prestigious defensive honor.

The Celtics and Bucks will tip-off their rubber match this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

