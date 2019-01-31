HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England paper company is leaving its mark on Super Bowl LIII.

The Hazen Paper Company in Holyoke is producing the holographic cover for the official Super Bowl stadium-edition program.

President John Hazen says they appreciate being a part of New England Patriots’ history.

“There is some magic involved in holography and there’s a lot of magic involved in the Patriots,” he said. “We’re just very blessed to be a part of it in a remote way.”

Hazen Paper, which was founded in 1925, has been doing the stadium-edition program for the Super Bowl since 2004.

