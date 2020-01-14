Mayor, fans: Potential cheating by Cora doesn’t taint Red Sox’ World Series win

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans are questioning whether the Red Sox should fire Alex Cora in the wake of a report that names him in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal — but they say Cora’s World Series win with the Sox is not tarnished.

Cora was the toast of Boston after the World Series win in 2018, but now faces an uncertain future. Major League Baseball is currently investigating the Red Sox for allegedly misusing their video replay room, and on Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended the manager and general manager of the Astros for their role in stealing signs in 2017 — when Cora was a bench coach for the team.

Cora was heavily involved in that scheme, according to an MLB report, and Cora will likely face a suspension of his own, according to Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic. The Astros quickly fired the suspended manager and general manager, and Buckley said the Red Sox should do the same to Cora.

“Now you’re looking at maybe a whole year … I would be surprised if it were a lifetime suspension, but I was surprised yesterday [by the report],” Buckley said. “I think the Red Sox should dismiss Cora.”

The Red Sox have not commented on Cora’s involvement in the Astros’ scheme, and Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he wants to hear from ownership.

“I think it’s really incumbent on [Red Sox owner] John Henry to let the fans know what’s going on here,” Walsh said.

But the mayor said the championship Cora won in Boston is not affected by the allegations.

“I don’t think it tarnishes it,” Walsh said.

Mark Murphy, a Red Sox fan from Medford, agreed.

“He’s a good coach, he won the World Series for us,” Murphy said, bristling at the idea that the league should take away the team’s World Series trophy. “No way, that’s crazy.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)