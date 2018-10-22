McCourty twins hold casino night, raise money for charity

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots stars and twins Jason and Devin McCourty joined up to give back Monday night with an annual fundraiser.

The duo hosted their annual “Tackle Sickle Cell” casino night. The event raises money to support people living with sickle cell disease.

The McCourty brothers say they’re passionate about the cause because of their aunt’s battle with the disease and hope the event inspires others to join the fight.

“The best part of the night is always when you see a young adult go up there on stage and tell their story,” Devin McCourty said. “I think that really opens the hearts of everyone in this room.”

“Hopefully listening to someone else’s story will inspire somebody else to give or do something to give back as well,” Jason McCourty added.

Last year’s event raised more than $300,000 for sickle cell care.

