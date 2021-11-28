BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game to lift Boston University to a 61-60 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

Sukhmail Mathon drew a foul with :21 left and converted both free throws to get the Terriers within two, 60-58, then found McCoy for the game-winner.

McCoy had 20 points and Mathon had 17 points and five assists to lead Boston University (5-3). Fletcher Tynen added 12 points.

Jordan Minor had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (4-4). Ziggy Reid added 12 points. Mikey Watkins had 11 points and six assists.

