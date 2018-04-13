FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Offensive tackle Nate Solder is bidding farewell to the New England Patriots organization as he moves onto the New York Giants.

Solder wrote a heartfelt goodbye in The Players’ Tribune, where he said he will miss being a Patriot.

He opened up about his son’s diagnosis with cancer and how supportive the team was.

“On the outside, I was keeping it together. But inside, I was a wreck,” Solder wrote. When he told the organization about his son’s diagnosis, he said, “They treated me like a human being instead of a football player or a left tackle.”

Solder added that he saw a change in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick, with both of them telling him not to worry about missing practices or meetings as he took care of his son.

Solder finished with saying that he learned a lot about life over the last seven years and a lot about winning – mostly that winning is not everything.

