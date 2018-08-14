New England Patriots, Bob’s Discount Furniture team up to provide beds to 200 local kids

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of kids will now have sweet dreams in the bed-zone thanks to the New England Patriots and Bob’s Discount Furniture.

The organizations teamed up to surprise 200 children from Salem and Lynn with new beds Monday at Gillette Stadium.

The kids thought they were getting a party with the Patriots when they realized much more was in store.

“Nothing’s better than this, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” former Patriots player Andre Tippett said. “These kids are so elated and it’s awesome. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The children never had a bed of their own, so this gift really brightened up their day.

“It’s small compared to what these kids have to deal with on a regular basis, but hopefully it helps them get a good night’s sleep,” Bob’s Discount Furniture CEO Mike Skirvin said.

Members of the team stopped by after practice to sign autographs and connect with the kids.

They also received some special sleep advice from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“You need to get a good night’s sleep. I know, without sleep, I couldn’t function and do the things that I do,” he said. “I’ll tell ya, coming here and seeing all these great, smiling faces, of so many of you, it’s the best part of my day.”

The gift included a twin-sized memory foam mattress, a bed frame, bedding, a pillow, pajamas and a lot of Patriots-themed goodies.

