ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Vrabel is well aware of how the tables have turned in the AFC East rivalry between New England and Buffalo since his eight seasons as a Patriots linebacker in the 2000s.

As a player, Vrabel was part of a perennial Super Bowl-contending team that won 15 of 16 road trips against Buffalo. The Patriots’ first-year coach now appreciates the challenge New England (2-2) faces in traveling to play the AFC-leading Bills (4-0) on Sunday night.

“One, we don’t have any choice,” Vrabel joked of the five-time defending division champion Bills, who have won 14 straight regular-season home games.

“But I think it’s important that we can take the next step, show that we are ready and that maybe some of our identity has a chance to let itself out,” Vrabel added.

No need to remind Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs of what might be in store. Diggs is making his first trip back since spending four seasons helping transform the Bills into perennial contenders before being traded to Houston in April 2024.

“Obviously, a little bit sentimental,” said Diggs, who joined the Patriots in free agency this offseason.

“I know that team well. So it’s going to be another test for us. Answering the bell is going to be key,” he added. “It’s going to be big for us to be on the details and leave no stone unturned and leave no crumbs.”

While New England under Vrabel has shown signs of competitiveness after four of five losing seasons following Tom Brady’s departure, the Bills have become Patriots-like in their division dominance.

One example of how much separates the teams is New England, coming off a 42-13 victory over Carolina, having the opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time since a three-game run spanning Oct. 30-Nov. 20, 2022. The Bills, by comparison, have lost consecutive games — and no more than two — just three times over that stretch.

A month into the season, the Patriots suddenly represent the Bills’ biggest divisional threat, ahead of Miami (1-3) and the Jets (0-4).

With a win Sunday, the Bills will have beaten each of their division rivals once this season and in position to run away with the AFC East as they did a year ago while clinching the title in Week 12.

The Bills, much like the Patriots during their dominating era, are taking a buttoned-up, respect-your-opponent approach.

Coach Sean McDermott praised Vrabel and showed no sign of holding any grudge toward Diggs, given how their relationship became strained in the receiver’s final season.

“Very impressed in terms of how he looks,” McDermott said of Diggs’ recovery after a season-ending torn knee ligament last year. “But I’m not surprised. He’s a heck of an athlete and he works extremely hard.”

The biggest concerns involve Buffalo’s defense having difficulty stopping the run and a few too many lulls on offense.

On the bright side, the Bills have the luxury of correcting their issues while being unbeaten.

“We didn’t play our best game,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said following a 31-19 win over New Orleans on Sunday. “But we did enough to win.”

Prime-time Patriots

After playing just one night game last year, the Patriots are back in prime time with the outing Sunday their first of three on the schedule.

“These are my favorite type of games,” defensive tackle Milton Williams said. “The lights. Prime time. You know everybody’s watching. These are the type of games that I live for.”

It also will be his first chance to experience the atmosphere in Buffalo.

“I’ve seen the clips and videos of the fans throwing snowballs and all of that,” he said. “It ain’t snowing yet. But definitely, those fans, they’re diehard. It’s going to be a fun environment.”

Winless in Buffalo

Vrabel is looking for his first coaching victory at Buffalo. He was 2-3 overall against the Bills in his six seasons with the Titans, but 0-2 in games played in Buffalo. He was also 0-1 at Buffalo when serving as a Houston Texans assistant.

“The last time they lost at home was 14 games ago,” Vrabel said. “We’re well aware of that and have to do a lot of really good things to give ourselves a chance.”

White out

The Bills will debut their all-white with blue lettering “Cold Front” rivalries uniform Sunday, and are asking fans to follow suit by wearing white. Meantime, the conditions will be hardly wintry. The forecast calls for clear skies and a game-time temperature of about 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

White thoughts

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White played down the intensity of Buffalo’s rivalry with New England, something he first experienced as a rookie first-round pick in 2017.

That season, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness for diving on White, who lay face down, after intercepting Brady.

“Every game is a new game, it’s a new challenge,” White said. “They have a new team, new coaching staff, new players.”

