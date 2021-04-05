NHL’s Canucks have 17 players in COVID protocol

The Vancouver Canucks now have 17 players in the NHL COVID-19 protocol with the addition of rookie forward Nils Hoglander.

It marks the fifth straight day the Canucks’ list has grown. The 17 players in the protocol at the same time represents the most by one NHL team since the New Jersey Devils had 18 on Feb. 12.

There are 22 players listed for a third consecutive day, which remains the highest total since 24 players were listed on Feb. 16. The NHL’s one-day high is 59 players who were in the protocol on Feb. 12.

Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak also entered the protocol.

The additions of Hoglander and Halak increases the total to 190 NHL players who have spent at least one day on the COVID-19 list since the season began Jan. 13.

Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was cleared after spending one day in the protocol. Los Angeles forward Brendan Lemieux was also cleared after a seven-day stint, which came after the Kings acquired him in a trade with the New York Rangers.

