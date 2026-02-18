FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro town leaders are still waiting for the money to pay for security during the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The select board refused to grant an entertainment license that would allow the World Cup to be played at Gillette Stadium.

On Tuesday, the board said they would not sign off on the license until the organizers could guarantee when the $7 million bill to put on the games would be paid – and who would be paying it.

FIFA said they are not responsible, and the Boston 26 Host Committee said they have to wait for the federal government to pay them.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it baffles my mind that you guys are sitting here in front of me right now and we still have no idea where this money is coming from,” said select board member Mark Elfman.

“We’re not prepared to issue this license unless everything is in place,” said select board vice chair Stephanie McGowan. “I’ve seen people saying, ‘Oh, there’s no way, they won’t.’ I’m going to tell you, this board will not issue this license.”

The select board will meet again on March 3. The deadline to issue the license is set for March 17.

Foxboro is scheduled to host seven World Cup matches this summer.

