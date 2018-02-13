Northeastern’s bus breaks down on way home from Beanpot championship

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Northeastern hockey team’s Beanpot celebration hit a speedbump Monday night when their bus broke down on the way home to campus.

The team’s bus broke down in the O’Neill Tunnel as they left TD Garden. The bus had to be towed away after the team got transferred to a new bus.

The Huskies won their first Beanpot title since 1988, defeating Boston University 5-2. The team is ranked 11th in the country.

