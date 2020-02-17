(WHDH) — Outfielder Mookie Betts took to social media Monday to thank the Red Sox organization and his fans for an “amazing” nine years in Boston.

Betts was recently traded for the first time in his career to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old right fielder was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and made his big-league debut three years later.

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me Boston,” he said in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram. “My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Betts helped lead the Red Sox to the World Series championship in 2018, the same year he was named the American League MVP.

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

