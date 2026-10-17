FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Saturday that star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Brown was placed on injured reserve on September 12 following the season-opener at Seattle.

In addition to Brown, the Patriots elevated safety Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)