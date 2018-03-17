(AP) – The New England Patriots bolstered their pass rush and backfield depth with the free agent signings of defensive end Adrian Clayborn and running back Jeremy Hill on Saturday.

The Patriots also announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Matt Tobin.

Clayborn, 29, played the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and is coming off a career-high 9 1/2-sack season in 2017. The seven-year veteran has 30 sacks over 81 games with Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

New England had 42 sacks in 2017, tied for seventh-most in the NFL.

Hill, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season after spending his first four with the Cincinnati Bengals. A former second-round draft pick out of LSU, Hill played in only seven games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

