Christian Gonzalez wants a long-term contract extension from the New England Patriots before the start of next season.

In the meantime, he’s happy being back on the field alongside his teammates.

After skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workouts last month, Gonzalez was present Tuesday for the start of New England’s three-day mandatory minicamp. He didn’t do much, going through some light skill work and mostly observing during 11-on-11 drills. But his presence spoke the loudest.

The Patriots picked up their star cornerback’s fifth-year option in April, meaning he’ll make just over $18 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2027. But he wants security beyond that.

“I hope. That’s between my agents and the team,” Gonzalez said. “I hope we get something done.”

As to if he believes progress is being made on working out a deal before training camp opens on July 25, he said conversations were ongoing.

“Training camp I’m not worried about. We’re in mandatory minicamp right now, so that’s what we’re focused on,” Gonzalez said.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Gonzalez was limited in his on-field work Tuesday as the staff accessed the fitness of the players that didn’t participate in the voluntary portion of offseason workouts last month.

Gonzalez is easily the team’s most important player in the secondary, earning his first Pro Bowl selection last season after posting 69 tackles, 10 pass breakups and one tackle for a loss in 2025.

Boutte welcomes additions at receiver

Another notable veteran presence on Tuesday was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

He also missed the voluntary offseason program in the aftermath of his name arising in trade rumors this offseason. It also came after the team acquired receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Boutte said he is ready to compete for a spot on the roster when the time comes.

“We find ourselves in the same position every season and every offseason,” he said. “At the end of the day you still have to come to training camp and fight.”

Jacas remains unsigned

Vrabel said that “everybody under contract” was present on Tuesday.

The “on contract” phrasing was intentional because that list didn’t include linebacker Gabe Jacas, the Patriots second-round selection in April’s draft.

Jacas’ status is in line with a recent trend of second-round selections sitting out spring workouts to haggle over finer points in their initial deals.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, a second-round pick in 2025, was the final member of New England’s draft class to sign his contract. Jacas will hold that distinction when he eventually signs.

Vrabel acknowledged that Jacas did undergo a recent surgical procedure, but said he’s not concerned with his health status interfering with him eventually joining the team.

“We are excited about Gabe, the person that he is, the play style, his production in college and all that,” Vrabel said. “So, when that gets resolved, we will have him in here and we will coach him, and I am sure we will find a way for him to help our football team.”

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