FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With Rob Gronkowski added to the Patriots’ injury report, the team continues to put in the work in practices as they prepare for Super Bowl LII.

Wednesday’s injury report listed Gronkowski as “did not participate” due to a concussion. The 28-year-old departed Sunday’s AFC Championship after Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church delivered a devastating helmet-to-helmet hit.

“Whatever his situation is, whatever his status is, we’ll put it on the injury report,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters.

While Gronkowski has plenty of time to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before Super Bowl Sunday, many of his teammates have already wrapped up logistics, like lining up tickets and hotels for family and friends.

A big game against an unfamiliar Eagles team poses plenty of problems on both sides of the ball.

“Obviously, they’re at this Super Bowl game for a reason. Everyone’s explosive, everybody can make plays, so it’s just another challenge we gotta take on,” said cornerback Eric Rowe.

Defensive captain Duron Harmon added that this is the best team the Patriots will play all year.

“I know we say it each and every week, but these are the only two teams left standing. It’s the best of the best, so we’re going to have to put everything we have into it,” added Harmon.

