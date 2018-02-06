Patriots coordinator McDaniels named head coach of Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning. He will be introduced Wednesday.

McDaniels, 41, enters his second head coaching stint. He had previously been the head coach of the Denver Broncos but returned to the Patriots after being fired in 2010.

McDaniels has an 11-17 record as a head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McDaniels will bring Patriots QB coach Jerry Schuplinski with him as part of his coaching staff in Indianapolis.

