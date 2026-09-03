The New England Patriots are getting ready for their first regular season game next Wednesday, when they will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

The Patriots’ season ended with a 29-13 loss to the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in February. The 2026 team now has a renewed sense of urgency to get right back to that spot, and it all begins next week.

“I’m excited, man. You know, the blood’s been boiling. So excited to get out there and just play football,” said Patriots Wide Receiver Kyle Williams.

“It definitely ramps up, you know, obviously coming off of training camp and understanding now, like, we’re preparing for a team. We had a little spurts there with the Colts and the Eagles, but now you really get to dial in and really study your opponent and get familiar with them,” said Patriots Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses.

Moses said the Patriots are focused on this season, and downplayed the significance of opening their season with a Super Bowl LX rematch.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Moses said. “Obviously we have them first on the schedule and obviously we got to go out there and we got to play our best football, to go out there and get a win. So we’re looking forward to it. Obviously we played them last year and obviously we got to learn from those mistakes that we made, and we have an opportunity to go out there and show what we have. So, look forward to it.”

Regardless of their week one opponent, the Patriots are happy to put the summer in the rearview mirror and start playing games that matter.

“It’s a long training camp, I tell you that,” Moses said. “But we’re here, you know, excited. I know the guys are excited obviously to start working towards our goal and putting our foot first on that grass and being able to test where we’re at.”