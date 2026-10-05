BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots had a big bounce-back win at Buffalo Sunday afternoon, handing the Bills their first loss of the season and getting themselves back to .500 after a brutal beatdown in Jacksonville last week.

Despite being down a number of players on both sides of the ball, and being a near touchdown underdog, the Patriots beat the Bills 29-26 at the newly-built Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots turned their season around, knocking off the previously unbeaten Bills, but Vrabel said it wasn’t because he played up the underdog angle heading in to western New York.

“Just try to get the team prepared each and every week the best I can, get them to understand what it is they need to do to win the game, and what we all need to do, and the role that we all play in the game. So that’s all we try to do each and every week,” Vrabel explained.

Vrabel also saw a bounce-back performance from Quarterback Drake Maye, who seemingly shook off his early-season struggles and played well through a pair of turnovers. The third-year quarterback threw three touchdowns, and set aside concerns about any mental challenges he’s had.

“I’m not in charge of Drake’s confidence. I can try to help his confidence and show him things that he does that should make him confident, but ultimately that’s on each and every player,” Vrabel said. “And that’s all we want to try to do is do what the players feel they have confidence in…be able to run with speed, you know, being aggressive, and being decisive.”

Maye’s job was made easier by a pair of highlight reel one-handed touchdown grabs courtesy of Wide Receivers Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism, who elevated their games to help the team come out with the win.

“We’ve been, you know, finding ways to work (Efton Chism) in there, previously, you know, it’s a balance. Certainly did a lot of things well,” Vrabel said. “And I think that, you know, (Romeo Doubs) puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform. For him to not have a great play, and to be able to come back, is everything we want to be able to do.”

After weathering a difficult first month of the season in which they faced four playoff teams from last year, the Patriots schedule now offers a reprieve. The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets will visit Gillette Stadium the next two Sundays.

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