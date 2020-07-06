Patriots offer free parking for home games this season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are offering free parking for home games this season, team officials said.

While the NFL has not put out official plans for what the season will look like while the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Patriots also announced all ticketing and entry to the stadium will be digital.

The first preseason games are a little more than a month away.

