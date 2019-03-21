Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s attorney requests video evidence in sex sting kept confidential

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An attorney for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is requesting that video evidence of a Florida sex sting be kept confidential.

Hidden cameras placed in Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, allegedly captured the 77-year-old billionaire paying for illicit sex the day before and the day of the Patriots AFC victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

An attorney filed a motion for a protective order, on behalf of 15 defendants including Kraft, asking the judge to keep those videos confidential while the cases work through the court system.

In that motion, Kraft’s attorney made the request “which will preclude any party from copying or permitting, facilitating, making, or granting any public access to the evidence gathered during the investigation at issue, including any video-evidence.”

Kraft is the only defendant facing two charges instead of one because he allegedly visited the massage parlor twice.

Earlier this week, prosecutors offered a plea deal to all 25 accused men, saying they’ll drop the charges if the defendants do community service, pay a fee, and go to a class about the dangers of prostitution.

If the charges are dropped, all evidence gets sealed, making it even more unlikely that the videos will ever be made public.

The plea deal is the standard offer for this misdemeanor but it does not appear any one has accepted the deal.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence.

He has an arraignment scheduled for March 28, where he does not have to appear in person.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)