FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are gearing up for their final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, but Head Coach Mike Vrabel said his priority is still to protect the starters and allow other players one last chance to earn their spot on the 53-man roster.

After Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Vrabel lamented his team’s lack of depth.

I don’t think we have a very deep team,” Vrabel told reporters Saturday. “I think we have to make sure that we’re preparing our football team and that we’re doing everything that we can to keep our best players available, and if that means playing Thursday as part of preparation, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Vrabel said evaluating everyone on the current roster will be a main focus in Cleveland.

“We know how many people are going to have to play for you throughout the season and there can’t be a drop-off, and so that’s why we’re building it. And that’s what you have preseason for, it’s what you have training camp for, that’s what you have practices and joint practices,” he said.

Despite the starters being sidelined against the Browns, veteran Tight End Hunter Henry, who recently sighed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, said he feels like he will be able to hit the ground running for the season opener in Seattle.

“This is going to be my 11th year. I’ve banked a lot of reps, so, you know, not to toot my own horn, but I’ve played a lot of football and kind of know what it entails, and, you know, the process of getting to that point,” Henry said. “In the past, we probably played like one preseason game or something like that, but, you know, we’re still all on the sideline getting our mental reps. Biggest thing is just going to be out there getting tackled, but we’re pros. I think we’re used to getting tackled and things like that.”

Rookie Tight End Eli Raridon said the entire process of his first NFL season is something to be savored, whether the games count or not.

“I’m really excited to play other teams and get to live out my dreams,” Raridon said. “This is something that has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember, and just really excited to go out there and play.”

The deadline to cut the team down to 53 players is Sunday night.

The Patriots will then take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl rematch on the road on September 9 marking the NFL season opener.

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