PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Providence elementary schoolers received a special visit from the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Jalen Mills and a group of Patriots cheerleaders paid a visit to Young Woods Elementary School.

Students wore their Pats gear and made posters before loudly cheering for their guests.

The Pats stars spoke with the group about education and their own experiences in school. Students also had the chance to ask questions. Each classroom also received a special Patriots-themed gift.

