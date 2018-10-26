FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Red Sox have been getting a lot of support from Boston’s other teams this postseason, and that includes the New England Patriots, who are talking about the Sox historic run.

As the Patriots prep for their Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills, some players are buzzing about the Sox.

“Up 2-0, can’t beat that,” said safety Devin McCourty. “I was thinking about maybe going to a game, but I don’t know if I’ll get that opportunity.”

“It’s a good look,” cornerback Stephon Gilmore said. “Keep it going.”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy says he was awed by Andrew Benintendi’s third-inning catch Wednesday night because he has stepped foot in Fenway’s famed left field.

“I’ve played catch around there. It’s not easy,” he said. “That big Monster is a little challenging, but he makes it look easy.”

The Pats have won four straight following Sunday’s win in Chicago. Now fans are hoping the Red Sox can do the same in the fall classic.

“Anytime you can win a championship, it’s a blessing,” Van Noy said. “And I hope they can do it. They’re on the right track.”

But Patriots players know the Sox shouldn’t get ahead of themselves. They’d do well to follow a mantra the Pats have perfected: one game at a time.

If the Sox can win two in Los Angeles, they can clinch the World Series title before the Pats even take the field again.

