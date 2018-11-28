Patriots QB Brady on injury report ahead of Week 13 tilt vs. Vikings

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on the injury report ahead of team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

Brady, who also was on the injury report last week, is listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

The superstar QB is one of only four Patriots on the injury report. Tight end Dwayne Allen did not participate in practice. Defensive back Nate Ebner was also limited with a knee injury. And Julian Edelman was listed as a full participant despite a foot injury.

Brady played in the team’s 27-13 win over the New York Jets last week, throwing for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had been listed on the injury report with a knee injury and an illness.

Nine Vikings players were listed on the Minnesota injury report, including star receivers Stefon Diggs (did not participate) and Adam Thielen (limited).

The 8-3 Patriots will look to keep pace with the top teams in the AFC and hold on to a top-two spot in the conference against a 6-4-1 Vikings squad.

