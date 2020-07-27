Patriots quarterbacks, rookies reporting to Gillette Stadium for coronavirus testing

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterbacks and rookie members will be reporting to Gillette Stadium Monday for COVID-19 testing.

7NEWS was at Boston’s Logan International Airport when Cam Newton arrived last Wednesday night in preparation of joining the Patriots for the 2020-2021 season.

Newton is just one of the players expected to be tested for the coronavirus in Foxborough on Monday. The rest of the team will arrive on Tuesday.

Players with two negative tests will be granted access to the team facilities on Friday and Saturday.

It appears that Newton will be battling it out with Jarrett Stidham for the top spot under center this season. Veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to be the third-string quarterback.

Newton had been practicing in Los Angeles, while Stidham and Hoyer were leading their own throwing sessions in the Boston area.

With no preseason games, fans will not be able to see Newton and Stidham go head-to-head for the starting position.

Fans are also not allowed to watch preseason practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

