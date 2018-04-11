Patriots release preseason schedule ahead of 2018 season

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have announced their preseason schedule as the team prepares to gear up for the 2018 NFL season.

The Patriots have scheduled three games against NFC East opponents, including a Super Bowl rematch.

The team will open against the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium, followed by a second home tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Patriots lost to in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots then play at the Carolina Panthers before closing out the exhibition slate against the New York Giants.

Dates and times of those games have not yet been announced. The full NFL schedule is expected to be released later this month.

