Patriots Running Back Treveyon Henderson provided an update Thursday on the health issues he’s experiencing that he says sent him to the hospital, and have kept him sidelined since October.

In a statement posted to social media, Henderson wrote in part, “Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days. During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities…

My wife and I are deeply grateful for family and loved ones, the New England Patriots organization, my agent, my medical team, teammates, and everyone who has offered prayers, encouragement, and support.”

The 24-year-old Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown this season.

He has not played with the Patriots since October 22.

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