Patriots safety Duron Harmon gives 7NEWS inside look of his personal life

Patriots safety Duron Harmon is known for his explosive plays that helped earn New England three Super Bowl championships but off the field, he’s a beloved husband and father.

7’s Trey Daerr got an inside look of Harmon’s life outside of football during a recent visit at the defensive player’s home.

Harmon values hydration and recovery, which he says is essential when playing in the National Football League.

He makes sure to chug fluids following the games, followed by a “cheat day” on Tuesday.

“Wednesday, I leave here at around 6:30 a.m. and I get back at 6:30 p.m. and it’s a grind,” Harmon said. “My wife does a good job of making meals. We don’t have to get a chef when your wife can cook as good as she can cook.”

When Harmon does want to indulge on something a little less healthy, he says he goes for pepperoni pizza or chicken fingers and fries with honey mustard sauce.

“What’s the one thing you know you shouldn’t eat but you can’t life without,” Daerr asked.

“Fruit snacks,” Harmon answered. “I told my wife, I’m like, ‘Babe you can’t keep getting fruit snacks.'”

He says he always keeps milk and fruit in his fridge.

When Harmon does pick up the frying pan, he’s usually making breakfast.

“Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage. That’s kind of the meal that I do cook,” he said.

Harmon loves to spend time with his three young sons, who love to play with a small basketball hoop off of the kitchen.

“You’ll see the ball imprints on the white wall,” he said. “My wife is not happy but she knows she’s in a house full of boys.”

“What’s harder to conquer?” Daerr asked. “You got NFL Sunday and you have three boys under 8 at home.”

“The three guys under 8 at home, without a doubt,” Harmon said without hesitating. “I tell people all the time football and playing in the NFL is my part time job; when I come home, these guys give me a run for my money.”

Harmon will be presenting Singing for Autism: Karaoke Night on Monday from 6 to 10 p.m.

A portion of proceeds will support Autism Speaks and additional nonprofit organizations that support Autism, a cause very near to Harmon and his family.

