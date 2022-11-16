FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Although they’ve won four out of their last five games, the Patriots are forgetting about the first half of their season.

The team believes they have a clean slate coming out of their bye week, and are ready to begin a tough second half stretch starting this Sunday, when they host their AFC East rivals, the Jets.

Sunday’s will be the first of three games in 12 days for the Patriots, and quarterback Mac Jones is looking forward to the challenge. He said it will be a great opportunity for the Patriots to make a push out of the bottom of the AFC east.

Jones told 7NEWS he did a full audit on himself during the bye week, working on his reads and making sure his eyes and feet are in the right place.

He also mentioned the Jets boast a defense without many weaknesses, but Gillette Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Jets. They have not won a game in Foxboro since the 2010 playoffs, and the Patriots are looking to sweep them for the seventh straight season.

But the Patriots know, the Jets will be hungry for revenge.

