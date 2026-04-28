FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New England Patriots players opened up Tuesday about Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s controversy that has gripped headlines in recent weeks, saying they are trying to tune out all of the noise as they begin off season workouts.

Veteran Tight End Hunter Henry was asked about Vrabel’s decision to speak to the team last week, amid reports the 50-year-old has been involved with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“I know you guys want to hear about everything that’s going on, but to be honest with you I’m focused on what we got going on right now in this building with this team,” Henry said. “You know I thought he did a great job. It’s been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room. Obviously he addressed it, and that’s all I’ll say about it.”

The New York Post’s Page Six featured photos of Vrabel and Russini kissing at a New York City bar in 2020, as well as photos of them hugging at a luxury hotel in Arizona in March. TMZ also published a photo of the two together at a casino in January 2024.

Neither has admitted to having an affair, but Vrabel has acknowledged he is dealing with a “personal and private matter,” and Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic on April 14 following an internal investigation into the situation.

Patriots second-year Linebacker Robert Spillane said the issue has not permeated into the locker room.

“Coach coaches football and he keeps the main thing, the main thing. So I know he’s dealing with personal issues, but when we’re in the building we speak football,” Spillane said. “I love coach and I’m going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me through anything.”

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