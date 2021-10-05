BOSTON (WHDH) - The choice of food for David Pastrnak to promote was obvious.

The Bruins star visited Stop & Shop Tuesday to promote his new pasta, which raises money for pediatric cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, as well as the Jimmy Fund

“It worked out perfectly, it couldn’t work out any better with my nickname,” Pastrnak said. “I think pasta was a great option, you can put pasta in front of any children and they will love it.”

In a nod to Pastrnak’s uniform number, the boxes of penne — the winger’s favorite pasta — sell for 88 cents.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)