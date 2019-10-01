WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Tuesday marks the deadline for prosecutors to appeal a judge’s decision to block secretly recorded video in connection to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s alleged solicitation of prostitutes at a massage parlor in Florida.

Cameras set up inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa allegedly show Kraft engaging in sex acts on two separate occasions in January.

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled in May that prosecutors could not use the video in court because Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

