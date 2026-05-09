BOSTON (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox was postponed by rain about 15 minutes before it was scheduled to start.

It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 17.

Rain had held off for much of the afternoon but it started pouring just before the pitchers from both teams would have headed to the bullpen to begin their warmups. The tarp was never removed from the infield at Fenway Park.

Forecasts called for steady rain into the night.

Both teams are expected to use Saturday’s slated starters on Sunday. Right-hander Nick Martinez (3-1, 1.71 ERA) is set to go for the Rays against Boston lefty Payton Tolle (1-1, 2.04).

The Red Sox won the second game of the now rain-shortened series 2-0 on Friday, snapping the Rays’ seven-game winning streak.

Tolle picked up his first major league victory on Monday, when he allowed one hit in seven innings with eight strikeouts against Detroit.

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