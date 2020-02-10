Red Sox officially trade Betts, Price to Dodgers

The trade sending Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers is complete, team officials said Monday.

Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and General Manager Brian O’Halloran made the announcement at a Monday evening press conference.

‘We felt what this move was able to do … was the most impactful, positive path for us,” Bloom said.

“In trading a great player, a beloved player, we recognize how incredibly difficult this is for fans who fully understand just how special Mookie is,” principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox. We thank Mookie for his incredible contributions, both on and off the field.”

The Red Sox got outfielder Alex Verdugo and minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Connor Wong from the Dodgers in the trade.

Bloom said the Red Sox have not yet selected a new manager.

