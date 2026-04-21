New York Yankees (13-9, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-13, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Red Sox: Connelly Early (1-0, 2.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -115, Red Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 9-13 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks seventh in the AL.

New York has a 13-9 record overall and a 5-4 record in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Anthony has three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for the Red Sox. Willson Contreras is 11 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Rice has six doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 9 for 37 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (leg), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gerrit Cole: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Volpe: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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