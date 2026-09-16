ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten likely will miss the rest of the season after being on the injured list the past month because of right elbow inflammation.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday that Slaten went with team medical staff to see Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon well known for treating elbows.

“There was some degenerative changes in the flexor mass. So he’s going to be down,” Tracy said before the opener of a three-game series in Texas. “He’s going to get a (platelet-rich plasma) injection and likely going to end his season.”

Slaten, one of eight Red Sox pitchers on the injured list, is 2-4 with a 4.60 ERA in 36 appearances this season. He last pitched a scoreless inning at Toronto on Aug. 12.

Left-handed starter Garrett Crochet, out since late April because of left shoulder inflammation and then a lat strain, threw about 30 pitches before Tuesday’s game.

“Everything went well, so we’ll wait and see on the next steps,” Tracy said. “That was the most volume he’s had. We’ll see over the next few days how he feels and then we’ll go from there.”

The American League Cy Young Award runner-up last season was 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA in six starts before going on the IL. He could potentially pitch in relief if the Red Sox make the playoffs.

Right-handed reliever Tyron Guerrero is eligible for activation as soon as Wednesday after being on the IL since Sept. 1 because of right shoulder inflammation.

“We’ll see how everything goes with that today,” Tracy said.

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