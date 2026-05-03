BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox starter Ranger Suárez left Sunday’s 3-1, 10-inning loss to the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with right hamstring tightness.

Coming off his best start of the season since signing with the Red Sox during the offseason, Suárez worked four scoreless innings of three-hit ball. The 30-year-old left-hander threw 70 pitches, striking out three and walking one.

“In the second inning I felt like a tightness and I kept pitching without a problem,” he said through a translator. “In the fourth, I felt something that was worse than that.”

Interim manager Chad Tracy came out to talk to crew chief Laz Diaz when reliever Tyler Samaniego was trotting in from the bullpen. The lefty reliever was allowed more than the limit of eight warmup pitches.

Tracy said Suárez wouldn’t make the upcoming, three-game trip to Detroit because he wasn’t scheduled to pitch and will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. He also said, as of Sunday, there were no plans for an MRI.

In his previous start, a victory at Toronto on Monday, Suárez gave up one hit in eight scoreless innings.

He said that last season he felt something similar and didn’t miss any time.

“Hopefully I don’t miss any time and make my next start.” he said.

Suárez signed a $130 million, five-year contract with Boston in January after spending the first eight seasons of his career with Philadelphia.

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