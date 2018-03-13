NFL Network: Danny Amendola to sign with Miami Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to reports from the NFL, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network host Dan Hellie first reported the news on Twitter, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Amendola, 32, spent five seasons with the Patriots, compiling 230 catches for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his 9-year career, he’s compiled more than 4,100 yards and 19 touchdowns. Amendola was also instrumental on special teams as a kick returner for the team.

Some of Amendola’s best moments came in the postseason. He was instrumental in the team’s come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game earlier this year, scoring twice after Rob Gronkowski was forced to exit the game.

Terms of the deal with the Dolphins were not immediately available.

