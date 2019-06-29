Report: Kemba Walker plans to finalize agreement with Celtics on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

BOSTON (WHDH) - All-Star point guard Kemba Walker is planning to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker, a product of the University of Connecticut, has earned three consecutive All-Star appearances.

The 29-year-old scorer will presumably replace Kyrie Irving, who opted out of his 2019-20 contract with Boston.

Reports indicate the Los Angels Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have interest in signing Irving.

Kemba Walker plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

