Report: New England Patriots signing former Chargers TE Hunter Henry

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots are continuing their spending spree in free agency.

The Pats have added former Los Angeles Chargers star tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The move comes after the Patriots reported added Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

And New England strikes again: The Patriots are signing former Chargers' TE Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed, per source. Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

