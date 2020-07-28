Report: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower opting out of upcoming season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has reportedly opted out of the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the three-time Super Bowl champion has become the fourth Patriot to opt out, joining offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran.

Hightower is reportedly scheduled to make $8 million in base salary.

He had a baby on July 16.

Schefter later tweeted that Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is also planning on opting out of the season, which would make him the fifth player to do so.

