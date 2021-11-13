New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not be fined by the NFL after grabbing the ankle of Carolina Panthers player Brian Burns last week, according to multiple reports.

Jones grabbed Burns’ ankle while he was lying on the ground after being hit himself and said he thought Burns had the football. Burns did not have the ball and Jones’ grab led to him twisting his leg.

Burns accused Jones of dirty play and said he wanted an apology.

